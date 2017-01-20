Markus Caviezel is in charge of the Davos ice rink. He says the World Economic Forum (WEF) means change, as the army takes over part of the rink during the forum. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

For many ice hockey fans and young children, Markus Caviezel has a dream job: driving the ice resurfacing machine that prepares the Davos rink. Born in Davos, he is one of four people whose job is to prepare the rink at the Vaillant Arena where the Spengler ice hockey tournament takes place every season, and where HC Davos play their home games.

The annual WEF meeting is a time for change for Caviezel. The army takes over two of the five ice hockey changing rooms and turns them into emergency first aid centres. Caviezel and his colleagues no longer have access to these areas unless they have technical issues.

Caviezel knows the WEF well. Before he worked at the ice rink, he was active in the construction sector, and also worked during the WEF as a taxi, limousine and bus driver.

He understands the huge importance of the WEF for a place like Davos but says not everything is positive. “The WEF has changed quite a bit in recent years. I believe Davos could survive on its own as a tourism destination without the WEF,” he adds.