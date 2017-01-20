Six years ago Nahid Ahmadi fled Iran for Switzerland. She is now a registered asylum seeker and lives in an apartment in Davos. A return to Iran seems unlikely. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

Nahid Ahmadi fled Iran six years ago leaving behind her two sons. The eldest has also since left for Europe. Her husband left Iran eleven years ago before her. Both were political opponents in their homeland and spend time in jail – six years in Nahid Ahmadi’s case.

She then worked as a psychologist but has always felt as if she was being monitored, and under threat.



“My husband then decided to leave the country as he feared for his life,” she explained.

She attends a language school three times a week and a traineeship at a local nursery school.



“I want to work and be independent,” she said.

She longs to return to Iran but says she must be realistic: “Only when a new regime is in power.”