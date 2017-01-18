Getting a taste of life as a refugee

An estimated 65 million people have been displaced from their homes in war-torn countries around the world. Is it possible to experience a little of what these people go through? (Carlo Pisani, swissinfo.ch)

At the WEF annual meeting in Davos, swissinfo.ch took part in the Refugee Run simulation to get an idea of what happens when people flee their homes.

The simulation is staged each year in Davos by the Crossroads Foundation, an humanitarian non-profit organisation based in Hong Kong. The intended aim of the immersive experience is to increase understanding and engagement on the issue of refugees. There are no professional actors – everybody involved is either an humanitarian worker, or a refugee now volunteering to raise awareness.



