During WEF week, children don’t have to go to kindergarten or primary school. Stephanie Müller, who teaches children with special needs, explains why. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

The roads during the WEF annual meeting are blocked and either checked by the army or full of traffic. “For our pupils that’s a hassle and it can be dangerous,” Müller says. So school is cancelled and around 900 kids head to the empty ski pistes.