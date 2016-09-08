Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Welfare

When pensions were first handed out

Politics Work
in depth: Vote September 25, 2016

...
 See in other languages: 2  Languages: 2
Embed code

A look back at Switzerland’s old-age pension scheme, as well as survivors' and invalidity insurance, which are an integral part of the social security system. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

Switzerland’s social security system to ensure the livelihood of Swiss citizens as they retire and get older consists of three ‘pillars’: old-age and survivors/disability insurance (‘first’ pillar), a professional pension plan (the ‘second’ pillar) and optional private investments (‘third’ pillar).

Old-age and survivors' insurance (OASI) was first introduced in 1948 and has since been revised ten times. The next revision is planned in 2020. In 1948 the minimum pension was CHF40 ($41). It currently stands at CHF1,100. 

The retirement age for men - 65 years - has remained unchanged since 1948. The retirement age for women was also initially set at 65. In 1957 it was lowered to 63 and in 1964 it went down to 62 years. In 2001 the age limit was raised to 63, and then went back up to 64 in 2005. The reform in 2020 will return the threshold for women to 65, as it was in 1948.

On September 25 the Swiss will vote for the popular initiative ‘OASIplus: for a decent old-age pension’, which calls for the old-age pension payment to be increased by 10%.

Related Stories

Un aumento del 10% di tutte le rendite di vecchiaia: è quanto propone l'iniziativa popolare "AVSplus" su cui il popolo svizzero si esprimerà il 25 settembre 2016. (Keystone)
See in other languages: 8
(RTS)
See in other languages: 3
(swissinfo.ch)
See in another language: 1
Would working longer mean less time for workouts? (Keystone)
In 2014, CHF46.7 billion was spent on healthcare (Keystone)
There are 3.4 employed people for every pensioner in Switzerland. By the end of this century, this should fall to 2 for every retired person (swissinfo.ch)
Visual data
See in other languages: 9
(swissinfo.ch)
Visual data
See in other languages: 9

Focus