The 'Fête des Vignerons' (Winegrowers Festival) only takes place approximately every 20 years.

The next time will be in the summer of 2019, when the colourful pageant will be played out as a UNESCO recognised tradition.



On December 1 the agency added the 'Fête' to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



(Photos: Fête des vignerons, Keystone)