August 21, 2017

So many names to choose from... (Getty Images)

For newborn babies in Switzerland, the names Mia and Noah are soaring in popularity. They’ll grow up with a lot of classmates named Emma and Liam.

Of the 42,951 girls born in Switzerland in 2016, there are 488 named Mia – which was also the top girl’s name in 2013 and 2015. Other popular names in 2016 were Emma (446), Elena (327), Sofia (318) and Lena (308).

Noah has topped the list of boy’s names every year since 2013; of the 44,932 boys born in 2016, there are 477 named Noah. The other top names were Liam (433), Gabriel and Luca (both 345) and Leon (337).

The Federal Statistical Office, which prepares a baby name hit parade every year, released the figures on Monday. A glance at the office’s latest baby name chartsexternal link shows how a handful of names has dominated Swiss birth certificates over the past several years.

Though Mia and Noah are most popular in German-speaking Switzerland, the names Emma and Gabriel are favourites in the French-speaking part of the country. Sofia and Leonardo top the Italian-speaking charts, and in Romansh-speaking Switzerland it’s Laurin and Valentina.



