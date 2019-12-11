This content was published on December 11, 2019 12:10 PM

Swiss Eurovision contestant Luca Hänni was the most searched personality on Google in Switzerland in 2019. (Keystone)

If their Google searches in 2019 were anything to go by, the Swiss continue to love sports, stars… and all things Swiss.

National tennis hero Roger Federer was nevertheless knocked from second to third by rapper Loredana in the list of the top 10 personalities trending on Googleexternal link. The number one spot went to Switzerland’s Eurovision contestant Luca Hänni, who came fourth in the international competition in May.

In fourth place was Swiss Alpine ski racer Corinne Suter, followed by Swiss wrestling champion Christian Stucki.

The top general search term was nevertheless Wimbledon, where Federer reached the final but lost in an epic five-set match with Novak Djokovic. Then came the iPhone 11, followed by Notre Dame – the iconic Paris cathedral that was gutted by fire early in the year – and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died aged 85.

The most-searched event was the Fête des Vignerons: the once-in-a-generation, UNESCO-listed winegrowers’ festival that took place on the shores of Lake Geneva in the summer. This was followed by the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival, or Schwingfest, which took place in Zug, central Switzerland in August.

The most-searched film was American psychological thriller “Joker”, and the top recipe search was for “Alplermagronen”, or Swiss Alpine macaroni.

