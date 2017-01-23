Inquiry into suspended army medical officer

Stettbacher is responsible for medical care and facilities at the army’s logistical base (Keystone)

An administrative inquiry has been ordered by Defence Minister Guy Parmelin into the suspension last month of the army’s chief medical officer.

The Attorney General’s office confirmed in December that it was investigating allegations brought by the defence ministry of financial irregularities and breaches of official duties by Andreas Stettbacher.

The 54-year-old surgeon has been in his post since 2009. He was temporarily suspended from duties since December.

An external expert is leading the administrative probe, which will look into the circumstances under which he was suspended and the criminal charges brought against him.

The defence ministry said it would not comment further on the case.

Stettbacher is responsible for medical care and facilities at the army’s logistical base and is head of its centre for military and disaster medicine. The Major-General is also empowered to coordinate healthcare in Switzerland in extreme circumstances.