Niklaus Stauss Sixty years of shooting stars
He snapped them all: the Rolling Stones, Andy Warhol, Prince, Louis Armstrong. On Saturday, Niklaus Stauss, Switzerland’s most famous celebrity photographer, turned 80.
Staussexternal link has led a colourful and full life. He travelled around the world many times, learnt shop window decoration as a trade, worked as a graphic artist and devoted himself to his great passion: photography.
He opened a photo studio in Zurich and founded an advertising agency. From the 1950s he worked freelance for the photo agency Keystone.
Stauss has remained true to his tastes, art, music and culture all his life. His skill was to be at the right place at the right time, enabling him to document the rich and famous for more than 60 years.
He has photographed more than 50,000 celebrities and today owns one of the largest private archives of cultural and artistic images.