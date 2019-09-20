Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Life & Aging

Nino Schurter  Swiss cyclist causes fuss with bare-cheeked White House stunt 

Nino Schurter races to victory in the men's elite XC mountain bike world championships

Nino Schurter races to victory in the men's elite XC mountain bike world championships in Canada on August 31

(Keystone / Jacques Boissinot)

Swiss mountain bike champion Nino Schurter is likely to face an army reprimand after the publication of a photo which shows him, bum bared, in front of the White House. 

The photo, which showed 33-year-old Schurterexternal link and three team mates, was posted on Instagram in early Decemberexternal link with the caption: “White bum for the White House”. It has since been deleted from the sporting star’s Instagram account. 

The eight-time world champion and Rio Olympic gold medalist was at the time in the United States in his capacity as elite athlete for the Swiss army in Washington, explained army spokesman Daniel Reist to the Tages-Anzeigerexternal link on Thursday evening.  

“Mr Schurter’s commanding officer will deal with the matter in a proportionate but disciplinary way,” added Reist. The cyclist may face a reprimand but what the punishment would be is up to the commanding officer and won’t be made public.  

Reist also defended Schurter, saying that cyclist had previously behaved in an exemplary way when representing the army and this was his first slip. Schurter has already apologised to his superior officer.  

Schurter had been on his way to the World Cup in West Virginia at the time. “The photo was a spontaneous one,” the cyclist told the Swiss tabloid Blickexternal link. “America is a magnificent country and I love traveling there.”

Keystone-SDA/Tages-Anzeiger/ilj

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters