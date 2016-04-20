Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Banking and taxes

Government rejects extra services for Swiss abroad

Business Politics
in depth: Swiss Abroad

...

The government has decided not to introduce any special tools to help the Swiss abroad with their finance and tax issues, saying the current offering suffices.

The cabinet said in a report that the consular services of the foreign ministry already provide advice on tax and financial matters with a round-the-clock helpline. A network of specialised services also exists to support the Swiss abroad, such as the foreign ministry’s offering for those who want to return to Switzerland.

In addition, the postulate issued by the government on Wednesday clearly rejected obligating PostFinance to allow the Swiss abroad to hold special accounts. The report stated that PostFinance’s legal and reputational risks would increase considerably if it were given this mandate, and that foreign legislation might also prohibit such payment services.

The government did show support for the current service offered by PostFinance, which allows for such accounts on a case-by-case basis.

It also said that Swiss citizens living abroad should consult private law firms or tax advisors for help with financial issues related to their countries of residence, since Swiss tax law only applies domestically.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus