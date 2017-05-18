Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

No ifs and butts Non-smoking apartments sell out in Zurich

...
Embed code

A non-smoking apartment block has been built in Zurich, the first of its kind in Switzerland. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

All 40 apartments in the block, built by the Schönheim housing cooperative, have been sold. Tenants sign a contract agreeing not to smoke, while their guests are also banned from lighting up. If they break the rules, they can be evicted. Meanwhile, other specialised housing units are emerging in the city: including one for carless owners. 

Not everybody likes the idea. Tenants associations such as ASLOCA are up in arms, saying that it is an intrusion into people's private affairs to impose a non-smoking policy, and that it opens the door to all types of discrimination. 

Patrick Rérat, from the urban geography department at the University of Lausanne, disagrees. He thinks there's plenty of room in such a saturated market to provide special types of living space for niche clients. 

Related Stories

Accommodation A quarter of Swiss have multiple residences

By

More than a quarter of the Swiss population now lives regularly in more than one place, reflecting the adoption of a more "nomadic" lifestyle.

1 There is one comment on this article.

Moving testimony How I survived moving house in Switzerland

By

How do you find a dream apartment in Switzerland? What do you need to know to get a lease and avoid making the biggest mistakes?