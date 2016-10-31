Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Not right-wing

Rock band wins defamation suit against Swiss journalist

Culture Law and order

...

A journalist for Switzerland’s most-read daily newspaper has been found guilty after he incorrectly described a rock band as “extreme right-wing” – a term considered defamatory under Swiss law.

In a December 2015 report about “when harmless clothing becomes provocative”, the journalist for the “20 Minutes” free newspaper targeted at commuters included a photo gallery showing apparel often worn by supporters of right-wing movements. One of the photos showed a t-shirt from the German language rock band “Frei.Wild”, which comes from Italy’s South Tyrol region, with a caption reading “A right-wing extremist view can also be communicated in a hidden way, for example by wearing t-shirts from bands like Frei.Wild, Landser or Skrewdriver."

The members of Frei.Wild took issue with being characterised as “extreme right-wing” and sued the journalist who had written the caption for slander. On Friday, a Zurich court sentenced that journalist to pay a fine of CHF180 ($181.8) per day for 30 days.

In issuing the ruling, the court said that the journalist had clearly and wrongly categorised Frei.Wild as extreme right-wing, thereby damaging the band’s reputation through use of the defamatory term.

The defence argued that the article in “20 Minutes” was making a point about people who wear clothing with certain band logos, not about the bands themselves.

Christoph Zimmer, a spokesperson for Tamedia, the publisher of 20 Minutes, said in a statement to Swiss news agency ATS on Monday evening that the verdict was “unfair”. He said the Zurich-based media group is looking into the possibility of an appeal.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus