Nouvo Families are changing: for better or for worse? By Deganit Perez Society in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title=" Families are changing: for better or for worse?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43958338' width='640' height='360' name=' Families are changing: for better or for worse?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on March 9, 2018 11:30 AMMar 9, 2018 - 11:30 In 2017 there were fewer births, fewer marriages and also fewer divorces in Switzerland. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018