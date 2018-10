This content was published on October 5, 2018 5:15 PM Oct 5, 2018 - 17:15

Just because we can’t see it, it doesn't mean it’s not there! With a bit of Swiss help, a satellite will soon start sucking up junk around our planet.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!