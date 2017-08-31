Nouvo Dockless bike share scheme leads to complaints in Zurich By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="Dockless bike share scheme leads to complaints in Zurich" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43477668' width='640' height='360' name='Dockless bike share scheme leads to complaints in Zurich'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on August 31, 2017 12:02 PMAug 31, 2017 - 12:02 The dockless oBikes scheme in Zurich has led to complaints the bikes are taking up too much space in the city’s bike stands.