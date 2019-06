In Switzerland, 70% of work at home is still done by women. If they were to be paid, it would cost up to CHF 293 billion ($ 293.6 billion) a year. While families where the dad works full time and the mum stays at home dropped from 6/10 to 2/10 in the last 27 years, working mothers still face financial discrimination in the workplace.

