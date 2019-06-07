125 museums, hundred of exhibitions, pages of data. We wanted to know what percentage of exhibited artworks in Swiss museums was created by women artists. The results of our exclusive research show that female artists struggle for visibility even today, thirty years after the first call for action launched by the Guerrilla Girls in front of the Metropolitan Art Museum in New York.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram