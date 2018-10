This content was published on October 12, 2018 5:15 PM Oct 12, 2018 - 17:15

When a website or app gets hacked, our personal data is instantly at risk. That’s why we also need the good guys in the hacking world: white hat hackers, who recently battled it out at a hackathon in Geneva.



