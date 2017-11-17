Nouvo Is there a better way to recycle drink cartons? By Deganit Perez Environment in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Is there a better way to recycle drink cartons?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43684604' width='640' height='360' name='Is there a better way to recycle drink cartons?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on November 17, 2017 3:00 PMNov 17, 2017 - 15:00 A lot of waste comes from drink cartons as they used to be very difficult to recycle. But now a Swiss company’s found a way. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!