Writing cover letters and sending out piles of applications, which often receive no reply is a big source of frustration for jobseekers. To change the way people look for jobs, in 2017 two entrepreneurs from canton Neuchâtel launched an event called ‘Café Pro’. The idea is to bring together candidates and potential employers in the same place to get a coffee and have a chat. For the first time, such an event was planned especially for people looking for their first job.

