Throwing rubbish out of a car window or leaving it in a field after a picnic can have serious consequences. Farmers are finding chopped up aluminium cans in animal fodder, bits of which unfortunately get eaten by their livestock. The injuries the litter causes sometimes means cows have to be put down.

