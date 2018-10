This content was published on October 15, 2018 5:15 PM Oct 15, 2018 - 17:15

On the outskirts of Basel a new neighbourhood has been conceived to create space for amphibians to live between the buildings. All fun and games until the frog love-making season starts?



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!