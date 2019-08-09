The relationship between young people and politics? It’s complicated. But for some the passion still burns. In our new series 'Politics, j'adore!' we’ll introduce you to two young politicians, who want to blaze a trail through Swiss politics. In this fourth episode we meet Andrea Censi and Julien Nurock.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram