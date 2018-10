This content was published on October 9, 2018 5:18 PM Oct 9, 2018 - 17:18

To preserve healthy eating habits, top Swiss chefs have signed an appeal to enshrine a few principles in the constitution. This is what Marie Robert, chef of the year 2019, has to say about it.



