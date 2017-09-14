Nouvo Switzerland needs more organ donors By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="Switzerland needs more organ donors" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43516202' width='640' height='360' name='Switzerland needs more organ donors'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on September 14, 2017 4:45 PMSep 14, 2017 - 16:45 Is donating by default the best way to deal with the shortage of organ donors? subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address