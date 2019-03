This content was published on March 1, 2019 10:17 AM

At the beginning of the week we asked you how much money was in your opinion necessary to live for a day in Switzerland. After showing you how much I spend on a "normal" day on Wednesday, here comes Challenge Day.



Among all the answers we received, the smallest number was 12. So off I went to live my Thursday on a CHF12 budget: this is how I coped with it.

