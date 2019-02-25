Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

nouvo The money challenge - Episode 1

Switzerland’s seen as a rich country, but have you ever thought about how much money you’d need to live off for a day here? This week we’ve set ourselves the challenge of finding this out! Here’s how we’re going to do it, and why.  

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters