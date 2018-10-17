Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Nouvo Wanted: friends for Romansh speakers

...

Romansh is still alive and spoken everyday by 60,000 people... but this isn't widely known! To raise awareness, 4 young reporters toured Switzerland with the #Rumantschwhatelse project, giving out friendship bracelets along the way. Would you like one? 

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters