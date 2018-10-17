Romansh is still alive and spoken everyday by 60,000 people... but this isn't widely known! To raise awareness, 4 young reporters toured Switzerland with the #Rumantschwhatelse project, giving out friendship bracelets along the way. Would you like one?
Nouvo Wanted: friends for Romansh speakers
