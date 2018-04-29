Nouvo What keeps you awake at night? By Jo Fahy in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="What keeps you awake at night?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44080944' width='640' height='360' name='What keeps you awake at night?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on April 29, 2018 10:00 AMApr 29, 2018 - 10:00 Just how likely is an earthquake in Switzerland? Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters