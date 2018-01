This content was published on January 18, 2018 11:30 AM Jan 18, 2018 - 11:30

The tiny plastic beads in face wash and toothpaste have now been banned in the UK, but what’s the situation in Switzerland? If you want to check a product yourself, you can scan the barcode to check using the codecheck or Beat the Microbead apps.

