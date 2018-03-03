Nouvo Who puts the money in politics – and do we need to know? By Deganit Perez Politics in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Who puts the money in politics – and do we need to know?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43941806' width='640' height='360' name='Who puts the money in politics – and do we need to know?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on March 3, 2018 10:00 AMMar 3, 2018 - 10:00 Do we need more transparency in politics? It’s a question going to the vote in some Swiss cantons this Sunday. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018