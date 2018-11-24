This content was published on November 24, 2018 3:53 PM Nov 24, 2018 - 15:53

Swiss voters will decide whether keeping cows' horns intact should be rewarded with extra money for farmers (© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY)

Voters have the final say on Sunday about whether cows need horns as a matter of animal welfare. The proposal is one of the more unlikely issues in recent years to be put to a nationwide vote.

With determination reminiscent of bovine stubbornness, it was a lone Swiss farmer who initiated the vote on whether farmers who allow their cattle to grow horns should get a financial boost. He argues that in addition to being painful, the de-horning procedure affects everything from milk quality to body temperature regulation to communication within the herd.



In the most recent pre-vote survey, the GfS Bern research and polling instituteexternal link found that 49% of voters were in favour of the initiative, 46% against and 5% undecided – somewhat less support than in the previous poll.

How it came about

In March 2016, mountain farmer Armin Capaul presented a remarkable 120,000 petition signatures, supported by animal protection groups, environmentalists, adherents of anthroposophy as well as esoteric organisations, to the federal authorities.

For a popular initiative to be put to a national vote, Swiss law requires 100,000 signatures to be collected within 18 months.

Originally from canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland, Capaul now lives in the Bernese Jura – about an hour’s drive north-east of the Swiss capital. He invested over CHF55,000 ($55,030) of his own money on his quest to bring the issue to a vote. His “Hornkuh” websiteexternal link explains his motivation in five languages.



The initiative also applies to goats.



“It’s even worse for goats to be de-horned – they have such thin scalps that it’s very painful,” says Capaul, who finds it kinder to breed hornless animals rather than remove the horns.

Capaul estimates that only about 10% of Swiss cows have horns, despite the postcard and advertising images suggesting otherwise. According to the Swiss Farmers’ Associationexternal link, there are no formal statistics; 10% could be correct, but it’s important to remember that many breeds don’t have horns to begin with. The union has issued no formal vote recommendation to its members.



What a ‘yes’ would mean

According to pollsters, most supporters of the initiative come from grassroots factions within the centre-left Green Party and the conservative right People’s Party who agree with animal welfare arguments.



If the initiative is accepted, it would be up to lawmakers to decide how much to pay farmers with horned animals, and how to finance the subsidies. The Swiss government – which has recommended that voters reject the initiative – estimates that it could cost anywhere from CHF10-30 million ($10-30 million) per year. It argues that farmers should be able to decide how to run their farms without being influenced by a financial incentive.

Supporters counter that farmers would still be free to run their farms as they see fit, since the initiative would not result in a ban on dehorning animals. They suggest taking the funds from the existing agricultural subsidy pool. In 2017, federal coffers paid out CHF2.8 billion in direct subsidies to around 45,000 farms.

Whatever the result of his cow horn initiative, Capaul will not benefit from it, as he is nearly retired.

