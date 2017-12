This content was published on November 29, 2017 4:16 PM Nov 29, 2017 - 16:16

Spiez Laboratory is a key part of the monitoring and emergency task force set up to deal with a major nuclear or radiological event in Switzerland. At the end of September, scientists from the Spiez laboratory, along with staff from a specialist army group (ABC Abwehrlabor 1), tested their reactions in the case of a nuclear accident at the Mühleberg nuclear power station in canton Bern. This is how they measured radiation in the air. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)









Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.