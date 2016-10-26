Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Numbers lacking

Alcohol ban eased for volunteer firefighters

Society Disaster

...

Members of Switzerland’s volunteer firefighter service will be allowed to tackle blazes after consuming moderate amounts of alcohol from next year. The change in the law will allow more community rescue workers to spring into action in emergencies. 

Switzerland’s firefighting service operates under a militia system with volunteers manning the pumps in each community. On duty or standby personnel are rotated, but there is sometimes the need to boost numbers in the event of major events.

The current law prohibits firefighters answering the call to duty if their blood alcohol level exceeds 0.1%. But the strictness of this regulation prevents many off-duty emergency volunteers from attending fires or other emergencies.

From January 1 next year, the Federal Roads Office has decided to raise the blood alcohol limit to 0.5% - only for off-duty volunteers - in order to tackle this problem.

"This change is necessary as rescue and disaster relief organisations today are increasingly dependent on people who are not on duty or on standby," it said in a statement on Wednesday. "The government decision addresses the need for optimum recruitment [of volunteers] for unexpected rescue operations."

"With the ban, theoretically it would have been impossible for somebody enjoying even a nice glass of red wine during the Christmas holidays to fulfill their duty in the event of an emergency," Peter Wullschleger, a Zurich emergency services commander, told Reuters news agency.

The new limits will also apply to heavy goods vehicles with a top speed of 45kmph as they are deemed too slow to pose a serious threat to safety.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus