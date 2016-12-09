The old and new Gotthard railway lines meet again near Biasca.

The old mountain railway had its disadvantages, for example landslides and rockfalls onto the tracks.

Train passengers can smugly look at the traffic jams which regularly appear at the entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel.

A view of the church at Wassen, one of the symbols of the train journey along the old Gotthard railway line.

On the north side of the Gotthard, the old mountain railway line and the motorway follow the Reuss valley. On the right, the north entrance to the new base tunnel at Erstfeld.

Travelling through the new Gotthard Tunnel will get you to your destination sooner. But you’ll miss out on one of the things that makes taking the train across the Alps so special: the landscape and villages that fly past your window.

When the new Gotthard Base Tunnel opens for business on December 11, it will be possible to cross the Alps in only 20 minutes. The journey between Zurich and Milan will be around half an hour shorter.

However, passengers whizzing through the world’s longest rail tunnel (57km) will see only darkness when they look out of the window – no longer will they be able to admire the countryside this mountain region straddling cantons Uri and Ticino.

swissinfo.ch invites you aboard the old Gotthard mountain railway line to show you everything that will “disappear” with the new rail link.