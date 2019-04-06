Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Culture

Old tricks Swiss circus dynasties celebrate centuries of tradition

Switzerland’s national circus is celebrating its 100th birthday. But it's not the only circus dynasty in the Alpine country. The Circus Stey was founded by an English miller's son back in 1437. Circus Nock has been going for eight generations and has its roots in Germany and Austria. The artistes learnt their skills at an early age, as this video from Swiss Public Television, SRF, shows. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters