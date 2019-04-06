Switzerland’s national circus is celebrating its 100th birthday. But it's not the only circus dynasty in the Alpine country. The Circus Stey was founded by an English miller's son back in 1437. Circus Nock has been going for eight generations and has its roots in Germany and Austria. The artistes learnt their skills at an early age, as this video from Swiss Public Television, SRF, shows. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
Old tricks Swiss circus dynasties celebrate centuries of tradition
Switzerland’s national circus is celebrating its 100th birthday. But it's not the only circus dynasty in the Alpine country. The Circus Stey was founded by an English miller's son back in 1437. Circus Nock has been going for eight generations and has its roots in Germany and Austria. The artistes learnt their skills at an early age, as this video from Swiss Public Television, SRF, shows. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)