Russia wants information on Swiss urine sample bottle firm

WADA claims Ruissia tampered with Berlinger sample bottles at Sochi (Keystone)

Russia has asked the Swiss authorities for legal assistance in obtaining information on a company that makes urine sample bottles. The bottles, made by Swiss firm Berlinger, are at the centre of an Olympic doping scandal.

On Sunday, the Justice Ministry confirmed media reports to the Swiss News Agency that Russia had filed a request for legal assistance. The ministry is currently reviewing the validity of the request.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) alleges a Russian state-sponsored plot to tamper with athlete’s urine samples in the build-up to the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The scandal led to several Russian athletes being banned from competing in this year’s Rio Olympic Games.

Both the Ostschweiz am Sonntag and the Zentralschweiz am Sonntag newspapers broke the story on Sunday that Russia now wants Berlinger to produce information in relation to the case.

The company, based in the Toggenburg region in northeastern Switzerland, has been producing urine sample bottles for Olympic Games since 2000, claiming that they are tamper proof.



The company has not commented on details of the Sochi allegations, but maintains that its products comply with the highest standards.



Next week, WADA is due to produce a second report into the Sochi scandal.

