Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

On-demand

Swiss Post to offer Sunday delivery through taxis

Business

...

The Swiss Post will include limited Sunday deliveries among its offerings, working with taxi companies to make the service possible. 

The new delivery service, currently only available through certain retailers and in certain cities, is the continuation of a pilot project launched last year designed to test Sunday postal service. Swiss law does not allow the Post to deliver items on Sundays, so taxi companies will be used to make the deliveries.

A Swiss Post spokesperson told swissinfo.ch that individual taxi companies’ participation will be determined on a “case by case” basis. 

So far, Swiss grocery store chain Coop and coffee manufacturer Nespresso have signed up for the Sunday delivery option. Coop offers the service only in Basel, while Nespresso offers it in Zurich, Basel, Lausanne and Geneva. Coop has said it will determine whether to continue offering Sunday delivery once the pilot phase is over, and Nespresso has said it plans to offer the service indefinitely. Coop currently does not charge its customers extra for Sunday delivery, while Nespresso charges between CHF4.40 ($4.45) and CHF9.50 for the service. 

The Swiss Post has said it will now formally count Sunday delivery among its services and “is in conversation with more retailers”, according to spokesperson Oliver Flüeler.

 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus