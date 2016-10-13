Swiss Post to offer Sunday delivery through taxis

The Post itself is forbidden by law from making Sunday deliveries but taxi companies will step in for the new offering (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

The Swiss Post will include limited Sunday deliveries among its offerings, working with taxi companies to make the service possible.

The new delivery service, currently only available through certain retailers and in certain cities, is the continuation of a pilot project launched last year designed to test Sunday postal service. Swiss law does not allow the Post to deliver items on Sundays, so taxi companies will be used to make the deliveries.



A Swiss Post spokesperson told swissinfo.ch that individual taxi companies’ participation will be determined on a “case by case” basis.

So far, Swiss grocery store chain Coop and coffee manufacturer Nespresso have signed up for the Sunday delivery option. Coop offers the service only in Basel, while Nespresso offers it in Zurich, Basel, Lausanne and Geneva. Coop has said it will determine whether to continue offering Sunday delivery once the pilot phase is over, and Nespresso has said it plans to offer the service indefinitely. Coop currently does not charge its customers extra for Sunday delivery, while Nespresso charges between CHF4.40 ($4.45) and CHF9.50 for the service.

The Swiss Post has said it will now formally count Sunday delivery among its services and “is in conversation with more retailers”, according to spokesperson Oliver Flüeler.