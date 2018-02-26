Swiss photographer Dan Patitucci, spends months each year in the Alps and other mountain ranges of the world, on assignment. In this last image in his series, we see him checking his gear.
For long periods each year, I literally live in the mountains.
Sometimes it's in huts throughout the Alps, other times it's tents in the Himalaya.
The gear I use is critical for my work, communication, comfort and safety.
Here, I've set up office in the Finsteraarhorn Hut during a ski tour magazine assignment.
At work and play
We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.
After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.
Grandiose landscapes
Since December, swissinfo.ch has been publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place.end of infobox