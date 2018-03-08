This content was published on March 8, 2018 4:02 PM Mar 8, 2018 - 16:02

The biggest spike was in the mountain e-bike category

Sales of e-bikes jumped by 16.3% last year, representing a quarter of all bicycles sold in Switzerland.

Nearly 90,000 e-bikes were snapped up by riders looking for battery-powered assistance, according to the Swiss Bicycle Suppliers’ Associationexternal link on Thursday. The biggest spike was in the mountain e-bike category with around 29,000 put to use on trails (an increase of 38.3%).

Other bicycle segments did not fare as well. All-terrain and cyclo-cross bike sales decreased, while demand for racing bikes stagnated. Sales of bikes for everyday use, like city bikes and bicycles for juniors, dropped by a third. Speciality bikes like tandems or cargo bicycles also fell sharply by 20.4%.

However, good weather last spring helped boost overall bicycle sales by 4.2% with nearly 338,000 sold. These are the official industry figures obtained from importers, wholesalers and specialised shops.

