This content was published on July 24, 2017 1:04 PM Jul 24, 2017 - 13:04

Police vehicles gather in the old town of Schaffhausen (ZVG (SEBASTIAN KUMMER))

At least five people have been confirmed injured, two seriously, in an incident that took place in the northern Swiss town of Schaffhausen, police say. They are looking for a male suspect.

Law enforcement sealed off the city's old town because of an ongoing security situation on Monday. They asked people to stay away from the scene and escorted customers from several shops in the area.



Cindy Beer, a spokeswoman for the regional police, says that police and ambulances are on the scene and rescue helicopters are circling overhead to address any injuries.

She did not comment further on the situation, which the Swiss newspaper Blick reports may involve a lone attacker.



Schaffhausen, with a population of 36,000, is the capital of the Swiss canton of the same name. On Switzerland’s northern border, it is surrounded by Germany on three sides. The medieval town is known for its historic centre and proximity to the Rhine Falls, Europe’s largest.



schaffhausen map Map of Schaffhausen

More to follow.