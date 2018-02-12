This content was published on February 12, 2018 1:36 PM Feb 12, 2018 - 13:36

The average Swiss is as unhappy with politics as ever (Keystone)

Nearly 70% of rightwing voters are dissatisfied with Swiss politics, while the proportion across all voters remains stable at 45%, according to an online survey.

Published by the Vimentis association on Monday, the survey also found that voters of the centrist Protestant Party (61%) are most satisfied. In total, 36% of respondents said they were content.

The wider-ranging poll also found that 18% of respondents considered health policy concerns to be a top priority, ahead of foreigners and asylum issues.

About 56% of respondents agreed to raise the old age retirement age, while 39% expressed confidence in the system.

Digitalisation is seen as an opportunity among 51% of respondents, but 32% consider it a threat, according to the poll.

A clear majority of 71% found that politicians needed to tackle the problems of climate change. However, supporters and opponents of a CO2 tax both mustered 43%.

The online survey was carried out among around 22,000 respondents between October and December 2017.

The Vimentis associationexternal link – run by a group of students on a volunteer basis – has been organising annual polls since 2003.







swissinfo.ch/ge

