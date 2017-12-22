Celebrated Swiss conductor Charles Dutoit has been dropped by the San Francisco and Boston symphony orchestras following claims of sexual harassment that have been levelled against the 81-year-old.
Three female opera singers and a musician have complained that Dutoit sexually assaulted them in the United States. The incidents are said to have taken place between 1985 and 2010.
The San Francisco symphony orchestra called the allegations of a "serious nature", saying it had a zero-tolerance policy in such matters. Its counterpart in Boston said it was reacting to "extremely disturbing" accusations.
The four women detailed their allegations during interviews with the AP news agency. The Lausanne-born Dutoit is accused of restraining them while putting his tongue in their mouths.
There have been multiple accusations of sexual harassment aimed at well-known public figures since allegations surfaced about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in October.
