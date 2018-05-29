Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Outsourcing Nestlé to cut up to 500 jobs in Switzerland

...
A picture of the Nestlé headquarter in Switzerland

“Nestlé remains fully committed to its home base in Switzerland", wrote the company in a press release. 

(Keystone)

Swiss food giant Nestlé plans to cut as many as 500 computer-service jobs in Switzerland as part of a restructuring plan to increase profitability, the company announced on Tuesday.

Nestlé will be outsourcing the IT jobs to Spain, according to a press releaseexternal link published on the company’s website.  

“We understand that this a difficult time for our employees,” said Peter Vogt, head of Nestlé’s Human Resources.

+ Nestlé to move chocolate research from Switzerland to UK

Nestlé’s coffee unit, Nespresso, is also moving Swiss jobs to Spain and Portugal. This move will impact an additional 80 employees, although the people affected by this reorganisation will be offered jobs in the new locations.

The cuts will be implemented over the next 18 months. “Nestlé remains fully committed to its home base in Switzerland. The relationship between Nestlé and Switzerland is mutually beneficial,” Vogt said.

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters