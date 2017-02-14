Swiss satellite in record-breaking Indian space launch

A Swiss nano-satellite is part of a world record attempt by the Indian Space Research Organisation to launch 104 satellites into space.
SpacePharma, a Swiss company based in Courgenay in canton Jura, has entrusted a five-kilogram (11-pound) nano-satellite to the Indian space agency, which will launch it into space on February 15 at 09:28 local time (04:58 Swiss time).
Never have so many satellites been launched in a single attempt. In total, the Indian space launch vehicle PSLV-C37 will be carrying 103 nano-satellites weighing a total of 664 kilograms, as well as a 714-kilogram Indian Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation. The US has the biggest stake in a successful launch, with 96 nano-satellites on board.
Zero gravity
SpacePharma offers research institutes and companies the opportunity to conduct controlled experiments in zero gravity at an affordable cost (an average of CHF200,000 or $199,300 per experiment). Their nano-satellite will be hosting four experiments during this launch for institutions like the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany, and the Universities of Tel Aviv and Glasgow.
“This is a prototype or proof of concept satellite to show what we can do,” Martin Aebi, director of SpacePharma, told swissinfo.ch. “The Indian launch was attractive to us from a financial and technical point of view and they were very professional.”
The launch can be viewed live on the Indian Space Research Organisation website half an hour before take-off.
swissinfo.ch