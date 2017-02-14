Swiss satellite in record-breaking Indian space launch

Feb 14, 2017 - 15:15

The space vehicle being prepared for launch from an island off India's eastern coast (Indian Space Research Organisation)

A Swiss nano-satellite is part of a world record attempt by the Indian Space Research Organisation to launch 104 satellites into space.

SpacePharma, a Swiss company based in Courgenay in canton Jura, has entrusted a five-kilogram (11-pound) nano-satellite to the Indian space agency, which will launch it into space on February 15 at 09:28 local time (04:58 Swiss time).

Never have so many satellites been launched in a single attempt. In total, the Indian space launch vehicle PSLV-C37 will be carrying 103 nano-satellites weighing a total of 664 kilograms, as well as a 714-kilogram Indian Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation. The US has the biggest stake in a successful launch, with 96 nano-satellites on board.

SpacePharma's nano satellite will soon be in orbit if the launch goes according to plan (SpacePharma)

Zero gravity

SpacePharma offers research institutes and companies the opportunity to conduct controlled experiments in zero gravity at an affordable cost (an average of CHF200,000 or $199,300 per experiment). Their nano-satellite will be hosting four experiments during this launch for institutions like the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany, and the Universities of Tel Aviv and Glasgow.

“This is a prototype or proof of concept satellite to show what we can do,” Martin Aebi, director of SpacePharma, told swissinfo.ch. “The Indian launch was attractive to us from a financial and technical point of view and they were very professional.”

The launch can be viewed live on the Indian Space Research Organisation website half an hour before take-off.