This content was published on June 3, 2018 11:45 AM Jun 3, 2018 - 11:45

As a donor, Switzerland says it has a right to participate in debate about the future of the Palestinian aid agency UNRWA. (Keystone)

High-level representatives at the United Nations have complained to the Swiss mission in New York after foreign minister Ignazio Cassis criticized UN policy on Palestine, according to two Sunday newspapers.

These include the representatives of Jordan and Lebanon, report Le Matin Dimanche and Sonntagszeitung papers. High-ranking UN representatives have also questioned Switzerland’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council, planned for 2023/24, they write.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed there were “contacts after the declarations of Federal Councillor Cassis” but declined to tell the papers more.

In a newspaper interview earlier this month, Cassis said the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency UNRWA had become part of the problem by maintaining refugee camps. More work should be done to integrate refugees into other countries rather than give them hope of a return to Palestinian territories, he argued. “By supporting the UNRWA, we keep the conflict alive. It’s a perverse logic,” he said.

+ Read more reactions to Cassis’s comments

The Federal Council has stressed that Swiss support for UNRWA is legitimate, but that as a donor Switzerland also has the right to contribute to the debate about UNRWA’s future.

But Social Democrat parliamentarian Carlo Sommaruga says Cassis has “harmed the reputation of Switzerland” and compromised the Swiss candidacy for a UN Security Council seat. Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter of the Christian Democratic Party, who chairs the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, has also expressed “concern”, report the papers.

swissinfo/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!