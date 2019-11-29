Navigation

Panel discussion Watch live: Brexit and direct democracy

What lessons does Swiss democracy hold for post-Brexit Britain? And what do the current difficulties in the UK mean for the perception of direct democracy in Switzerland and beyond? A panel discussion hosted by SWI swissinfo.ch looks at these questions and more.

Brexit and Beyond: Limits and Potential of Direct Democracy will take place on December 2 at the University of St Gallen. Speakers include Professor of Public Policy Patrick Emmenegger, SWI Global Democracy Correspondent Bruno Kaufmann, and Swiss Public Television SRF London correspondent Henriette Engbersen.

A stream is available below for live or post-event viewing:

Livestream by SwissTXT

Live video

