This content was published on June 21, 2018 9:12 AM Jun 21, 2018 - 09:12

The pope’s visit to Switzerland is seen as an attempt to boost Christian unity.

(World Council of Churches)

Pope Francis arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches (WCC).



Swiss government officials, including president Alain Berset, welcomed him at the airport.



The last papal visit to Switzerland was in 2004, when Pope John Paul II came to Bern and Geneva before he died.

+ How much does the papal visit to Switzerland cost?



Pope Francis headed to the WCC headquarters in Geneva for an ecumenical prayer session with local church representatives.

The Roman Catholic Church is not a member of the WCC but it does send observers to WCC meetings.

Pope Francis "We have lost our way," Pope Francis says. Pope Francis has warned worshippers about the risks of unbridled consumerism. (World Council of Churches, swissinfo.ch) See in another language: 1 Spanish (es) "Hemos perdido el rumbo"

The rare papal visit marks a significant effort to bridge the divide between the Vatican and other Christian churches.

At the WCC on Thursday, the 81-year-old pope warned worshippers against the dangers of "unbridled consumerism" saying it leads to the exclusion of children and the elderly.

"We have lost our direction," he said.



The pope is also due to hold a mass at 5.30pm at the Palexpo convention centreexternal link next to Geneva Airport, which warned that accessibility would be "severely disrupted".

Some 41,000 worshippers are expected to attend the mass amid high security.

swissinfo.ch/ds-jh

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!