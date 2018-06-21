Navigation

Papal visit Pope Francis visits Geneva to boost Christian unity

Pope exiting plane in Geneva

The pope’s visit to Switzerland is seen as an attempt to boost Christian unity.

(World Council of Churches)

Pope Francis arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches (WCC).

Swiss government officials, including president Alain Berset, welcomed him at the airport. 

The last papal visit to Switzerland was in 2004, when Pope John Paul II came to Bern and Geneva before he died.

Pope Francis headed to the WCC headquarters in Geneva for an ecumenical prayer session with local church representatives. 

The Roman Catholic Church is not a member of the WCC but it does send observers to WCC meetings.

The rare papal visit marks a significant effort to bridge the divide between the Vatican and other Christian churches.

At the WCC on Thursday, the  81-year-old pope warned worshippers against the dangers of "unbridled consumerism" saying it leads to the exclusion of children and the elderly. 

"We have lost our direction," he said.

The pope is  also due to hold a mass at 5.30pm at the Palexpo convention centreexternal link next to Geneva Airport, which warned that accessibility would be "severely disrupted".

Some 41,000 worshippers are expected to attend the mass amid high security.

swissinfo.ch/ds-jh

